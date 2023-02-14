Mohit Paper Mil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore, up 53.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore in December 2022 up 53.43% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 49.47% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.