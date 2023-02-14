English
    Mohit Paper Mil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore, up 53.43% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore in December 2022 up 53.43% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 49.47% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

    Mohit Paper Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

    Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 20.20 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.82% returns over the last 6 months and 78.76% over the last 12 months.

    Mohit Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.8958.8735.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.8958.8735.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.7319.0812.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.060.05-1.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.172.171.51
    Depreciation1.421.391.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.9534.1320.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.692.050.79
    Other Income1.250.820.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.942.861.13
    Interest0.940.940.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.011.930.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.011.930.27
    Tax0.830.89-0.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.171.040.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.171.040.78
    Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.750.56
    Diluted EPS0.840.750.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.750.56
    Diluted EPS0.840.750.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
