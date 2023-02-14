Mohit Paper Mil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore, up 53.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.89 crore in December 2022 up 53.43% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 49.47% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

Mohit Paper Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.

Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 20.20 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.82% returns over the last 6 months and 78.76% over the last 12 months.