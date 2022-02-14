Mohit Paper Mil Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.13 crore, up 38.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.13 crore in December 2021 up 38.47% from Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021 up 162.47% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021 up 80.17% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2020.

Mohit Paper Mil EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2020.

Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 11.43 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.57% returns over the last 6 months and 103.02% over the last 12 months.