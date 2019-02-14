Mohit Paper Mil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.84 crore, up 50.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.84 crore in December 2018 up 50.93% from Rs. 26.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2018 down 10.28% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2018 up 110.61% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2017.

Mohit Paper Mil EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2017.

Mohit Paper Mil shares closed at 10.55 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.02% over the last 12 months.