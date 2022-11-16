English
    Mohit Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.64 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.64 crore in September 2022 up 3.06% from Rs. 43.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 82.84% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 29.63% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

    Mohit Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

    Mohit Ind shares closed at 17.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.01% returns over the last 6 months and 44.49% over the last 12 months.

    Mohit Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.6435.2343.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.6435.2343.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.0827.8435.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.67--2.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.920.45-2.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.881.941.87
    Depreciation0.430.430.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.184.966.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.34-0.39-1.70
    Other Income-0.240.823.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.090.431.49
    Interest0.990.860.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.10-0.430.51
    Exceptional Items----0.01
    P/L Before Tax0.10-0.430.52
    Tax0.030.000.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.07-0.420.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.07-0.420.40
    Equity Share Capital14.1614.1514.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.300.28
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.300.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.300.28
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.300.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am