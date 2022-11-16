Mohit Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.64 crore, up 3.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.64 crore in September 2022 up 3.06% from Rs. 43.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 82.84% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2022 down 29.63% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

Mohit Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 17.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.01% returns over the last 6 months and 44.49% over the last 12 months.