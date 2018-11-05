Mohit Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.69 crore, up 28.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 49.69 crore in September 2018 up 28.31% from Rs. 38.73 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2018 up 24.85% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2018 up 11.89% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2017.

Mohit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2017.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 8.55 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -69.24% returns over the last 6 months and -80.05% over the last 12 months.