Mohit Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.44 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.44 crore in March 2023 up 20% from Rs. 37.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 370.25% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2023 down 42.44% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 15.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.21% returns over the last 6 months and -15.34% over the last 12 months.