    Mohit Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.44 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.44 crore in March 2023 up 20% from Rs. 37.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 370.25% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2023 down 42.44% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.

    Mohit Ind shares closed at 15.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.21% returns over the last 6 months and -15.34% over the last 12 months.

    Mohit Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.4441.8837.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.4441.8837.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.5631.4627.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.822.770.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.66-0.651.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.172.292.44
    Depreciation0.440.430.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.805.425.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.690.16-0.12
    Other Income1.810.352.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.120.522.08
    Interest1.481.121.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-0.600.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.36-0.600.26
    Tax0.21-0.050.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.57-0.550.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.57-0.550.21
    Equity Share Capital14.1614.1614.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.68-0.391.51
    Diluted EPS-1.68-0.391.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.68-0.391.51
    Diluted EPS-1.68-0.391.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:55 pm