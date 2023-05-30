Mohit Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.44 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.44 crore in March 2023 up 20% from Rs. 37.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 370.25% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2023 down 42.44% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022.
Mohit Ind shares closed at 15.45 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.21% returns over the last 6 months and -15.34% over the last 12 months.
|Mohit Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.44
|41.88
|37.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.44
|41.88
|37.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.56
|31.46
|27.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.82
|2.77
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.66
|-0.65
|1.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.17
|2.29
|2.44
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.43
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.80
|5.42
|5.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|0.16
|-0.12
|Other Income
|1.81
|0.35
|2.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.12
|0.52
|2.08
|Interest
|1.48
|1.12
|1.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.60
|0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.60
|0.26
|Tax
|0.21
|-0.05
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|-0.55
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|-0.55
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|14.16
|14.16
|14.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.39
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.39
|1.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.39
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.39
|1.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited