Mohit Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore, down 30.01% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore in March 2022 down 30.01% from Rs. 54.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 90.29% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 down 38.13% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2021.

Mohit Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2021.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 18.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Mohit Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.86 44.90 54.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.86 44.90 54.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.66 31.05 39.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.17 -- 2.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.64 0.08 -1.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.44 1.65 2.59
Depreciation 0.63 0.67 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.43 7.42 6.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 4.04 2.83
Other Income 2.20 -3.21 1.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.08 0.83 3.92
Interest 1.82 1.00 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.26 -0.16 2.52
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.10
P/L Before Tax 0.26 -0.16 2.62
Tax 0.05 -0.04 0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 -0.12 2.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 -0.12 2.15
Equity Share Capital 14.16 14.16 14.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 -0.09 1.51
Diluted EPS 1.51 -0.09 1.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 -0.09 1.51
Diluted EPS 1.51 -0.09 1.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 04:41 pm
