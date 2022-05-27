Mohit Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore, down 30.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.86 crore in March 2022 down 30.01% from Rs. 54.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 90.29% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 down 38.13% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2021.

Mohit Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2021.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 18.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)