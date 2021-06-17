Mohit Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore in March 2021 up 35.28% from Rs. 39.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021 up 5764.47% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2021 up 62.22% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2020.

Mohit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2020.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 12.45 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.13% returns over the last 6 months and 271.64% over the last 12 months.