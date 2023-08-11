Mohit Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.76 crore in June 2023 up 4.34% from Rs. 35.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 57.26% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 19.77% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 15.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.96% returns over the last 6 months and -15.55% over the last 12 months.