Mohit Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore, down 6.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore in December 2022 down 6.73% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 350.85% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 36.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

Mohit Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.88 44.64 44.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.88 44.64 44.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.46 33.08 31.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.77 1.67 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.65 -0.92 0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.29 1.88 1.65
Depreciation 0.43 0.43 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.42 7.18 7.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 1.34 4.04
Other Income 0.35 -0.24 -3.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 1.09 0.83
Interest 1.12 0.99 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.60 0.10 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.60 0.10 -0.16
Tax -0.05 0.03 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.55 0.07 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.55 0.07 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 14.16 14.16 14.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 0.05 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.39 0.05 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 0.05 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.39 0.05 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited