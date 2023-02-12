Mohit Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore, down 6.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore in December 2022 down 6.73% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 350.85% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 36.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.