Mohit Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore, down 6.73% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore in December 2022 down 6.73% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 350.85% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 36.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.
Mohit Ind shares closed at 15.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -17.33% over the last 12 months.
|Mohit Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.88
|44.64
|44.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.88
|44.64
|44.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.46
|33.08
|31.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.77
|1.67
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.65
|-0.92
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.29
|1.88
|1.65
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.43
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.42
|7.18
|7.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|1.34
|4.04
|Other Income
|0.35
|-0.24
|-3.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|1.09
|0.83
|Interest
|1.12
|0.99
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.10
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|0.10
|-0.16
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.03
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|0.07
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|0.07
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|14.16
|14.16
|14.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.05
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.05
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.05
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.05
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited