English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mohit Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore, down 6.73% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mohit Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore in December 2022 down 6.73% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 350.85% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 36.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

    Mohit Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.8844.6444.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.8844.6444.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.4633.0831.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.771.67--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.65-0.920.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.291.881.65
    Depreciation0.430.430.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.427.187.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.161.344.04
    Other Income0.35-0.24-3.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.521.090.83
    Interest1.120.991.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.600.10-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.600.10-0.16
    Tax-0.050.03-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.550.07-0.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.550.07-0.12
    Equity Share Capital14.1614.1614.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.390.05-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.390.05-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.390.05-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.390.05-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited