Mohit Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.32 crore, up 20.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.32 crore in September 2021 up 20.47% from Rs. 35.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021 up 140.78% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021 down 3.14% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2020.

Mohit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2020.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 12.00 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.84% returns over the last 6 months and 258.21% over the last 12 months.