Mohit Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.10 crore in March 2021 up 35.28% from Rs. 39.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021 up 896.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2021 up 61.85% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2020.

Mohit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2020.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 11.90 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 72.46% returns over the last 6 months and 244.93% over the last 12 months.