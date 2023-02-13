Mohit Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore, down 6.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore in December 2022 down 6.73% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 375.4% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 36.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.