Mohit Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mohit Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore in December 2021 up 0.52% from Rs. 44.67 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 107.54% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021 down 56.14% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020.
Mohit Ind shares closed at 17.25 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|Mohit Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.90
|43.32
|44.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.90
|43.32
|44.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.05
|35.58
|32.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.92
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-2.71
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.65
|1.87
|1.95
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.67
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.42
|6.68
|7.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.04
|-1.70
|2.37
|Other Income
|-3.21
|3.19
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|1.49
|2.63
|Interest
|1.00
|0.98
|1.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.51
|1.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.52
|1.26
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.12
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.40
|1.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.40
|1.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|--
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.10
|0.40
|1.31
|Equity Share Capital
|14.16
|14.16
|14.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.28
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.28
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.28
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.28
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited