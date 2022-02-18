Mohit Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore in December 2021 up 0.52% from Rs. 44.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 107.54% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021 down 56.14% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020.

Mohit Ind shares closed at 17.25 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)