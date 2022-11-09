Modison Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.14 crore, down 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.14 crore in September 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 95.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 91.67% from Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 79.02% from Rs. 9.39 crore in September 2021.

Modison EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in September 2021.

Modison shares closed at 73.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.78% returns over the last 6 months and -3.67% over the last 12 months.