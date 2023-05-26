Modison Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.43 crore, down 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.43 crore in March 2023 down 12.52% from Rs. 99.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 62.5% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2022.

Modison EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.

Modison shares closed at 70.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.03% returns over the last 6 months and 14.47% over the last 12 months.