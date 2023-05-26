English
    Modison Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.43 crore, down 12.52% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modison are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.43 crore in March 2023 down 12.52% from Rs. 99.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 62.5% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2022.

    Modison EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.

    Modison shares closed at 70.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.03% returns over the last 6 months and 14.47% over the last 12 months.

    Modison
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.4377.4899.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.4377.4899.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.7563.0562.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.07-4.2616.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.454.964.74
    Depreciation1.601.581.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.246.347.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.465.827.04
    Other Income0.180.741.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.646.568.11
    Interest0.580.560.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.066.007.65
    Exceptional Items1.32-8.64-1.30
    P/L Before Tax10.39-2.646.35
    Tax2.72-0.591.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.67-2.054.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.67-2.054.72
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.36-0.631.45
    Diluted EPS2.36-0.631.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.36-0.631.45
    Diluted EPS2.36-0.631.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 11:54 am