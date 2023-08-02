English
    Modison Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.05 crore, down 4.02% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modison are:Net Sales at Rs 86.05 crore in June 2023 down 4.02% from Rs. 89.65 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.51 crore in June 2023 up 7.94% from Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.75 crore in June 2023 up 47.38% from Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022.
    Modison EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2022.Modison shares closed at 91.90 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.38% returns over the last 6 months and 44.50% over the last 12 months.
    Modison
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.0587.4389.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.0587.4389.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.5567.7574.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.08-4.07-0.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.295.455.05
    Depreciation1.481.601.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.637.246.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.199.462.61
    Other Income0.080.180.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.279.643.01
    Interest0.320.580.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.949.062.66
    Exceptional Items2.481.324.23
    P/L Before Tax7.4210.396.88
    Tax1.912.721.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.517.675.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.517.675.10
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.702.361.57
    Diluted EPS1.702.361.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.702.361.57
    Diluted EPS1.702.361.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 03:33 pm

