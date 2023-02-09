Modison Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore in December 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 74.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 174.12% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.14 crore in December 2022 up 55.34% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.