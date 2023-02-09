English
    Modison Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modison are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore in December 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 74.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 174.12% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.14 crore in December 2022 up 55.34% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

    Modison
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.4880.1474.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.4880.1474.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.0566.6767.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.26-0.12-8.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.964.974.70
    Depreciation1.581.571.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.346.836.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.820.223.52
    Other Income0.740.170.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.560.403.61
    Interest0.560.220.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.000.183.26
    Exceptional Items-8.640.530.45
    P/L Before Tax-2.640.703.71
    Tax-0.590.250.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.050.462.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.050.462.77
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.140.85
    Diluted EPS-0.630.140.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.630.140.85
    Diluted EPS-0.630.140.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
