Modison Metals Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.62 crore, up 39.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.62 crore in September 2021 up 39.72% from Rs. 68.44 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021 down 41.21% from Rs. 9.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.39 crore in September 2021 down 35.77% from Rs. 14.62 crore in September 2020.

Modison Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.87 in September 2020.

Modison Metals shares closed at 69.10 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.21% returns over the last 6 months and 100.29% over the last 12 months.