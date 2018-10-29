Modison Metals Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.90 crore, up 15.96% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 55.90 crore in September 2018 up 15.96% from Rs. 48.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in September 2018 up 27.69% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in September 2018 up 2.99% from Rs. 7.35 crore in September 2017.

Modison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.14 in September 2017.

Modison Metals shares closed at 45.30 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -24.75% returns over the last 6 months and -41.28% over the last 12 months.