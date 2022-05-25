Modison Metals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.95 crore, down 5.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.95 crore in March 2022 down 5.1% from Rs. 105.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022 down 51.19% from Rs. 9.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2022 down 12.25% from Rs. 11.35 crore in March 2021.

Modison Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2021.

Modison Metals shares closed at 65.05 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.64% returns over the last 6 months