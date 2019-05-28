Modison Metals Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore, down 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore in March 2019 down 5.33% from Rs. 63.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2019 up 0.55% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2019 up 11.5% from Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2018.

Modison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2018.

Modison Metals shares closed at 45.65 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.58% returns over the last 6 months and -30.41% over the last 12 months.