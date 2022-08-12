Modison Metals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.65 crore, up 29.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.65 crore in June 2022 up 29.22% from Rs. 69.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.10 crore in June 2022 up 207.78% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022 down 38.02% from Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2021.

Modison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2021.

Modison Metals shares closed at 64.90 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.97% returns over the last 6 months and -13.24% over the last 12 months.