Modison Metals Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.25 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.25 crore in June 2019 up 3.45% from Rs. 47.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2019 down 57.36% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2019 down 49.28% from Rs. 5.56 crore in June 2018.

Modison Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2018.

Modison Metals shares closed at 35.80 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.74% returns over the last 6 months and -37.79% over the last 12 months.