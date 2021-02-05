Modison Metals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 84.03 crore, up 43.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.03 crore in December 2020 up 43.51% from Rs. 58.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2020 down 35.03% from Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.59 crore in December 2020 up 16.25% from Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2019.

Modison Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2019.

Modison Metals shares closed at 45.20 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.49% returns over the last 6 months and 22.66% over the last 12 months.