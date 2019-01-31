Modison Metals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.04 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.04 crore in December 2018 up 24.4% from Rs. 45.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2018 up 33.19% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in December 2018 up 24.57% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2017.

Modison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2017.

Modison Metals shares closed at 42.40 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.22% returns over the last 6 months and -45.08% over the last 12 months.