Modison Metals Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.95 crore, down 5.1% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modison Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.95 crore in March 2022 down 5.1% from Rs. 105.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022 down 51.12% from Rs. 9.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2022 down 12.25% from Rs. 11.35 crore in March 2021.

Modison Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2021.

Modison Metals shares closed at 65.05 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.64% returns over the last 6 months

Modison Metals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.95 74.13 105.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.95 74.13 105.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.65 67.14 66.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.18 -8.97 14.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.74 4.70 4.38
Depreciation 1.85 1.63 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.48 6.12 8.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.04 3.52 9.55
Other Income 1.08 0.09 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.11 3.61 9.75
Interest 0.46 0.35 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.65 3.26 8.91
Exceptional Items -1.30 0.45 3.72
P/L Before Tax 6.35 3.71 12.63
Tax 1.62 0.94 2.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.73 2.77 9.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.73 2.77 9.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.73 2.77 9.67
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 0.85 2.98
Diluted EPS 1.46 0.85 2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 0.85 2.98
Diluted EPS 1.46 0.85 2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
