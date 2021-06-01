Modison Metals Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.31 crore, up 83.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.31 crore in March 2021 up 83.93% from Rs. 57.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.67 crore in March 2021 up 55.41% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.35 crore in March 2021 up 21.52% from Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2020.

Modison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2020.

Modison Metals shares closed at 63.05 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)