Modison Metals Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.31 crore, up 83.93% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modison Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.31 crore in March 2021 up 83.93% from Rs. 57.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.67 crore in March 2021 up 55.41% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.35 crore in March 2021 up 21.52% from Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2020.

Modison Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2020.

Modison Metals shares closed at 63.05 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)

Modison Metals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations105.3184.0357.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations105.3184.0357.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials66.7282.0351.44
Purchase of Traded Goods-----1.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.35-18.83-11.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.384.234.18
Depreciation1.601.561.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.705.726.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.559.316.79
Other Income0.200.720.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7510.037.73
Interest0.850.600.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.919.447.37
Exceptional Items3.72-4.681.24
P/L Before Tax12.634.768.61
Tax2.961.222.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.673.546.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.673.546.22
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.673.546.22
Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.981.091.92
Diluted EPS2.981.091.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.981.091.92
Diluted EPS2.981.091.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Modison Metals #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:22 pm

