Modison Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modison are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.48 crore in December 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 74.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 173.91% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2022 up 55.53% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

Modison
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 77.48 80.14 74.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 77.48 80.14 74.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.05 66.67 67.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.26 -0.12 -8.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.96 4.97 4.70
Depreciation 1.58 1.57 1.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.34 6.83 6.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.82 0.23 3.52
Other Income 0.75 0.18 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.57 0.41 3.61
Interest 0.56 0.22 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.01 0.18 3.26
Exceptional Items -8.64 0.53 0.45
P/L Before Tax -2.63 0.71 3.71
Tax -0.59 0.25 0.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.05 0.46 2.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.05 0.46 2.77
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.05 0.46 2.77
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.63 0.14 0.85
Diluted EPS -0.63 0.14 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.63 0.14 0.85
Diluted EPS -0.63 0.14 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited