Modi Rubber Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 43.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in September 2021 up 43.99% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.64 crore in September 2021 up 27.56% from Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.31 crore in September 2021 up 24.39% from Rs. 10.70 crore in September 2020.

Modi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.98 in September 2020.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 79.40 on November 18, 2021 (NSE)