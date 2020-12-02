Modi Rubber Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 53.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in September 2020 down 53.66% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2020 down 26.91% from Rs. 13.56 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.70 crore in September 2020 down 25.44% from Rs. 14.35 crore in September 2019.

Modi Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.98 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.41 in September 2019.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 31.50 on December 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.57% returns over the last 6 months and -18.18% over the last 12 months.