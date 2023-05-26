Modi Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 129.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 129.75% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 down 792.83% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 down 274.56% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 63.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 2.52% over the last 12 months.