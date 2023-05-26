English
    Modi Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 129.75% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modi Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 129.75% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 down 792.83% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 down 274.56% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

    Modi Rubber shares closed at 63.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 2.52% over the last 12 months.

    Modi Rubber
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.19----
    Other Operating Income----0.52
    Total Income From Operations1.19--0.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.890.941.00
    Depreciation0.540.540.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.564.868.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.80-6.33-9.77
    Other Income2.262.3510.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.53-3.990.48
    Interest0.110.110.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.64-4.100.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.64-4.100.29
    Tax0.34-1.21-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.98-2.890.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.98-2.890.43
    Equity Share Capital25.0425.0425.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-1.150.17
    Diluted EPS-1.19-1.150.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-1.150.17
    Diluted EPS-1.19-1.150.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

