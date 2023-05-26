Modi Rubber Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 129.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modi Rubber are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 129.75% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 down 792.83% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 down 274.56% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.
Modi Rubber shares closed at 63.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 2.52% over the last 12 months.
|Modi Rubber
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.19
|--
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.52
|Total Income From Operations
|1.19
|--
|0.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|0.94
|1.00
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.54
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.56
|4.86
|8.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.80
|-6.33
|-9.77
|Other Income
|2.26
|2.35
|10.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-3.99
|0.48
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-4.10
|0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.64
|-4.10
|0.29
|Tax
|0.34
|-1.21
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.98
|-2.89
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.98
|-2.89
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|25.04
|25.04
|25.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-1.15
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-1.15
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-1.15
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-1.15
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited