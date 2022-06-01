Modi Rubber Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 45.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 45.24% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 down 86.23% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022 down 89.8% from Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2021.

Modi Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2021.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 63.45 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.51% returns over the last 6 months and -15.74% over the last 12 months.