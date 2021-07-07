Modi Rubber Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, down 42.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in March 2021 down 42.51% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2021 up 332.52% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2021 up 325.1% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2020.

Modi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2020.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 73.75 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 113.46% returns over the last 6 months and 130.47% over the last 12 months.