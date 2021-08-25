Modi Rubber Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 75.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2021 down 75.73% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2021 down 23.29% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2021 down 33.96% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2020.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 63.80 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given -54.25% returns over the last 6 months and 108.50% over the last 12 months.