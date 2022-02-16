Modi Rubber Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2021 up 37.35% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2021 down 58.9% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021 up 6.43% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2020.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 70.00 on February 16, 2022 (NSE)