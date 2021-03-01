Modi Rubber Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 59.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in December 2020 down 59.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2020 up 13.47% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2020 up 13.85% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2019.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 146.40 on February 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 373.79% returns over the last 6 months and 475.25% over the last 12 months.