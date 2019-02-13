Modi Rubber Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 6.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modi Rubber are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2018 down 6.23% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2018 up 46.47% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2018 up 54.55% from Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2017.
Modi Rubber shares closed at 45.10 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -41.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|Modi Rubber
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|--
|--
|--
|Other Operating Income
|1.35
|1.31
|1.44
|Total Income From Operations
|1.35
|1.31
|1.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|1.22
|1.76
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.83
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.25
|3.33
|6.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.86
|-4.07
|-8.01
|Other Income
|1.52
|14.30
|1.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.33
|10.23
|-6.49
|Interest
|0.16
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.50
|10.19
|-6.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.50
|10.19
|-6.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.50
|10.19
|-6.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.50
|10.19
|-6.53
|Equity Share Capital
|25.04
|25.04
|25.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|4.07
|-2.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|4.07
|-2.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|4.07
|-2.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|4.07
|-2.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited