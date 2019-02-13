Modi Rubber Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 6.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2018 down 6.23% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2018 up 46.47% from Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2018 up 54.55% from Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2017.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 45.10 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -41.39% over the last 12 months.