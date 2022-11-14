Modi Rubber Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 9.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 9.78% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.30 crore in September 2022 down 35.58% from Rs. 9.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 26.29% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

Modi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2021.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 74.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -7.22% over the last 12 months.