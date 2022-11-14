English
    Modi Rubber Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 9.78% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modi Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 9.78% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.30 crore in September 2022 down 35.58% from Rs. 9.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 26.29% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021.

    Modi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2021.

    Modi Rubber shares closed at 74.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and -7.22% over the last 12 months.

    Modi Rubber
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.560.500.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.560.500.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.790.930.99
    Depreciation0.520.530.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.894.024.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.65-4.97-5.12
    Other Income3.281.411.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.37-3.56-3.17
    Interest0.130.130.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.50-3.68-3.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.50-3.68-3.31
    Tax4.61-0.45-0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.11-3.24-3.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.11-3.24-3.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates13.4113.0312.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.309.799.77
    Equity Share Capital25.0425.0425.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.433.910.89
    Diluted EPS6.433.910.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.433.910.89
    Diluted EPS6.433.910.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm