Modi Rubber Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 57.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in March 2023 up 57.41% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2023 down 8.6% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 up 80.13% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2022.

Modi Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 63.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 2.52% over the last 12 months.