    Modi Rubber Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, up 57.41% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modi Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in March 2023 up 57.41% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2023 down 8.6% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2023 up 80.13% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2022.

    Modi Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

    Modi Rubber shares closed at 63.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 2.52% over the last 12 months.

    Modi Rubber
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.861.411.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.861.411.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.031.831.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.82-0.82--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.910.941.00
    Depreciation0.540.540.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.574.908.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.00-5.98-9.97
    Other Income2.912.501.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.09-3.48-8.46
    Interest0.110.120.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.20-3.60-8.66
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax-2.20-3.60-8.66
    Tax0.77-1.18-0.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.97-2.42-8.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.97-2.42-8.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.1910.7611.92
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.228.353.52
    Equity Share Capital25.0025.0425.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.293.331.41
    Diluted EPS1.293.331.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.293.331.41
    Diluted EPS1.293.331.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
