Modi Rubber Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 105.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in March 2022 up 105.93% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2022 up 19.64% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2022 down 278.08% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2021.

Modi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 61.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.71% returns over the last 6 months and -18.92% over the last 12 months.