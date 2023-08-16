Modi Rubber Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 855.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2023 up 855.47% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2023 down 63.16% from Rs. 9.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 74.92% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

Modi Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2022.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 68.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.59% returns over the last 6 months and 25.32% over the last 12 months.