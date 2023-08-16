English
    Modi Rubber Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 855.47% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modi Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2023 up 855.47% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2023 down 63.16% from Rs. 9.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 74.92% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

    Modi Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2022.

    Modi Rubber shares closed at 68.30 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.59% returns over the last 6 months and 25.32% over the last 12 months.

    Modi Rubber
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.792.860.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.792.860.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.03--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.82--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.960.910.93
    Depreciation0.530.540.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.144.574.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.85-5.00-4.97
    Other Income2.562.911.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.29-2.09-3.56
    Interest0.430.110.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.72-2.20-3.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.72-2.20-3.68
    Tax2.240.77-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.96-2.97-3.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.96-2.97-3.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.566.1913.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.613.229.79
    Equity Share Capital25.0425.0025.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.331.293.91
    Diluted EPS2.331.293.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.331.293.91
    Diluted EPS2.331.293.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Modi Rubber #Results #tyres
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

