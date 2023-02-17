Modi Rubber Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 43.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 43.51% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 up 44.32% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2022 down 26.72% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.