    Modi Rubber Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 43.51% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Modi Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 43.51% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 up 44.32% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2022 down 26.72% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

    Modi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2021.

    Modi Rubber shares closed at 68.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.93% returns over the last 6 months and -4.23% over the last 12 months.

    Modi Rubber
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.410.562.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.410.562.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.83--1.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.82----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.940.790.86
    Depreciation0.540.520.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.904.894.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.98-5.65-5.51
    Other Income2.503.282.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.48-2.37-2.96
    Interest0.120.130.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.60-2.50-3.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.60-2.50-3.07
    Tax-1.184.612.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.42-7.11-5.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.42-7.11-5.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.7613.4111.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.356.305.78
    Equity Share Capital25.0425.0425.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.336.432.31
    Diluted EPS3.336.432.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.336.432.31
    Diluted EPS3.336.432.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am