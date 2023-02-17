Modi Rubber Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 43.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 43.51% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2022 up 44.32% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2022 down 26.72% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

Modi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2021.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 68.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.93% returns over the last 6 months and -4.23% over the last 12 months.