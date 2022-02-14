Modi Rubber Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 540.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2021 up 540.32% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2021 up 51.86% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021 up 3.33% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2020.

Modi Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2020.

Modi Rubber shares closed at 74.95 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.39% returns over the last 6 months and -24.48% over the last 12 months.